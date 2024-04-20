Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $54.00

Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.72), with a volume of 7325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.67).

Foresight Enterprise VCT Trading Up 6.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £157.31 million, a PE ratio of 1,916.67 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 59.15.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Company Profile

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

