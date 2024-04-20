Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.06

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.01). Galileo Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,840,571 shares trading hands.

Galileo Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.07.

Galileo Resources Company Profile

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

