Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.30

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and traded as low as $4.17. Global Self Storage shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 12,619 shares.
Global Self Storage Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $47.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49.
Global Self Storage Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.54%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global Self Storage
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Self Storage
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.