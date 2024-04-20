Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.30

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and traded as low as $4.17. Global Self Storage shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 12,619 shares.

Global Self Storage Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $47.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49.

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global Self Storage

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global Self Storage during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Self Storage by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 513,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 21,534 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 28.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

