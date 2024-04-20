Grandfield & Dodd LLC Grows Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,218 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up approximately 2.0% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $28,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.44.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.56. 10,328,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,908,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $103.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About RTX



RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

