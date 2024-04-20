Grandfield & Dodd LLC Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,520,000 after buying an additional 120,665 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,650,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,671,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after buying an additional 128,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 552,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,013,000 after buying an additional 227,743 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $68.11. 11,020,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,325,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.44. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

