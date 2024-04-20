Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $22.55 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up approximately 1.6% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $22,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 51.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after acquiring an additional 227,681 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Unilever by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,582,000 after acquiring an additional 47,256 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 3,718.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 171,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 167,146 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Unilever by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 762,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,946,000 after acquiring an additional 98,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Unilever by 3.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Unilever Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,973,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,584. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.53.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

