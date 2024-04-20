Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $34.73 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up 2.4% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned 0.09% of Johnson Controls International worth $34,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,094,000 after acquiring an additional 588,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,241,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,258,000 after acquiring an additional 214,832 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,954,000 after acquiring an additional 415,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,897,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.66. 5,220,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,310,495. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

