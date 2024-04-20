Grandfield & Dodd LLC Raises Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $18,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $7,889,000. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Sanofi by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 212,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Up 2.0 %

Sanofi stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,272,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,970. The company has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.62. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.478 dividend. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sanofi

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

