Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,011 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total transaction of $312,576.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VMC

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.06. 613,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,844. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $166.43 and a one year high of $276.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.