Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 17,835 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 17,835 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc raised its position in Medtronic by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,667,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $137,406,000 after purchasing an additional 519,270 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 290,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,964,000 after buying an additional 38,371 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $79.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,756,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,242. The stock has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.01.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

