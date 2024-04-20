Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 195 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after acquiring an additional 900,154,588 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,491,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,814,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,050,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.27. 235,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,462. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $184.13 and a 12 month high of $241.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

