Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 26,972 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,972 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of BLKB stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $76.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,262. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.07. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,549.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.04 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLKB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,889,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,889,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,743,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,042.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,015 over the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

