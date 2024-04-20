Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $477,765,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,711,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098,577 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $90.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 302,355 shares of company stock worth $26,753,102. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MS shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.