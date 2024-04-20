Greenleaf Trust Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in ServiceNow by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $17.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $713.91. 1,540,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $764.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $701.74. The company has a market cap of $146.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.92, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.68 and a 12-month high of $815.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.37.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

