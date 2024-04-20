Greenleaf Trust Purchases 729 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of MCHP opened at $81.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.27.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 42.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile



Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

