HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares in the company, valued at $90,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,869. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.05.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA traded up $8.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.11. 1,651,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.93. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $335.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

