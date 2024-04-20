Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Sells $12,250.55 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $12,250.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,240.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 39.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 1,157,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 65,462 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 386.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 45,115 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,220,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 335,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCAT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

