Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Sells $12,250.55 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $12,250.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,240.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Health Catalyst Price Performance
Shares of HCAT stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 39.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on HCAT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCAT
About Health Catalyst
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Health Catalyst
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.