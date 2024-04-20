Hedera Hits 24 Hour Volume of $42.39 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Hedera has a total market cap of $3.07 billion and approximately $42.39 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0858 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,741,578,542 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,741,578,542.12389 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0811726 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $51,790,415.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

