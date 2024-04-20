Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.60

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and traded as low as $17.50. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 78,696 shares changing hands.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.3332 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

