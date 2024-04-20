Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stake Cut by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Hess by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,048,000 after buying an additional 48,686 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 577,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,252,000 after buying an additional 290,245 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Hess by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.75.

Hess Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HES traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,551,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,416. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.27. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $124.27 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.83.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Hess’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,071.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166. 9.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.