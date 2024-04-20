HI (HI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.48 Million

HI (HI) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. HI has a market cap of $1.48 million and $202,539.37 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HI has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011217 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001433 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,894.92 or 1.00024400 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010835 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00051444 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $214,470.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

