Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $136.90

Shares of Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.90 ($1.70) and traded as low as GBX 136.20 ($1.70). Hibernia REIT shares last traded at GBX 136.90 ($1.70), with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Hibernia REIT Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £906.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 136.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.90.
About Hibernia REIT
Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.
