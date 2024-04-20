Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:HOMB opened at $24.00 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

In other news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

