HTLF Bank Acquires Shares of 13,515 ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. HTLF Bank owned about 0.11% of ProShares Ultra Silver as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 120.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Price Performance

AGQ stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Silver has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.15.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

