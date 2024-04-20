HTLF Bank Acquires Shares of 7,680 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMST opened at $50.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.65.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

