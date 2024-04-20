HTLF Bank Makes New Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 31.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 386,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 92,966 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $741,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 39.5% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,364,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,018,000 after buying an additional 65,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 646,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,767,000 after buying an additional 63,915 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.97 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

