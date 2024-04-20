HTLF Bank Purchases Shares of 1,385 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $922,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,430,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $479.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $368.39 and a 12-month high of $536.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.57.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.