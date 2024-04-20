Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 19.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 98,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 489,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,209,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,576,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,698. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average is $54.74. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

