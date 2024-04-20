Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 13,200 Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AP. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Shares of AP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.18. 13,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,414. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 38.27%. The business had revenue of $108.11 million for the quarter.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

