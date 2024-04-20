Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €9.28 ($9.87). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €9.28 ($9.87), with a volume of 26,500 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Idaho Strategic Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $116.93 million, a PE ratio of 103.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported €0.02 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.05 ($0.05) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of €3.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €3.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 15.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

Further Reading

