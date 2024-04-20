Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.73.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.22. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 28,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 57.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

