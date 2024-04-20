Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.58

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and traded as high as $15.31. Inpex shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 32,995 shares trading hands.

Inpex Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

