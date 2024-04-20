Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 11,446 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 283.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839,099 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,509,000 after buying an additional 6,243,626 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $188,259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,426,000 after buying an additional 3,465,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,207,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

