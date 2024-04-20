Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 225 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,273,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,867,000 after purchasing an additional 880,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,586,000 after acquiring an additional 609,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $159.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.83 and a 200-day moving average of $154.25.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

