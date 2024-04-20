Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Booking by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,188,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,539,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,635,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,841,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of Booking by 382.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $3,414.82 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,456.93 and a one year high of $3,918.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,571.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,366.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $24.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,723.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,461 shares of company stock worth $18,815,825. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

