International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,184,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,793,000 after buying an additional 220,094 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in International Business Machines by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.58. 3,037,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $166.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.91. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.67.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

