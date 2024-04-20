Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $366.34 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $403.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.10.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.