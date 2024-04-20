Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,301,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. 2Xideas AG acquired a new position in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,968,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,548,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Revvity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revvity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $2,212,508.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Stock Performance

RVTY traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,722. Revvity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.78 and its 200-day moving average is $101.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 5.09%.

About Revvity

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.