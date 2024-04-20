Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Makes New $239,000 Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $3,768,677.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 138,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,659,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ICE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.21. 2,263,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,513. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.81 and a 1 year high of $140.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.27 and its 200-day moving average is $124.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.08.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

