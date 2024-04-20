iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.17 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.60. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.55.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

