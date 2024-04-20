iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,335,886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $497.53. 6,355,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,957,840. The company has a market capitalization of $426.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

