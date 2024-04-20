iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.6% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after buying an additional 186,384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $497.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,355,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,840. The business’s 50 day moving average is $513.52 and its 200 day moving average is $478.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $426.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

