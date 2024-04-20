iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank decreased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.14. 7,878,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,242,113. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average of $38.97. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.