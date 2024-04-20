iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 0.9% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,374,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.54. 4,029,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,302. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

