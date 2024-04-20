iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.71. 29,537,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,263,490. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

