iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $106.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

