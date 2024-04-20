iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Decreased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.21. The stock had a trading volume of 533,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,391. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.31 and a fifty-two week high of $288.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

