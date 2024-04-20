iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lowered by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $31,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,611,000 after purchasing an additional 64,537 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,068,000 after acquiring an additional 57,011 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded down $6.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $316.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,831,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,943. The company has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.23 and a twelve month high of $340.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

