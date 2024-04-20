iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,400 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,971,000 after acquiring an additional 33,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 164,788 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.14. The stock had a trading volume of 42,666,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,588,852. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

