iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.8% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,271,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,118,000. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.70. 1,008,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,338. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.54. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

